Lizzy's Newsletter

Home
Archive
About
Mind-Blowing Inside Testimony from Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs
The Elder Statesman of the 21st Century
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
6

March 2024

Why the Covid-19 Vaccines Had to be Forced on the Entire Planet
As Explained by Yale Prof. Emeritus of Epidemiology, Dr. Harvey Risch
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
22

February 2024

Anti-war martyr Aaron Bushnell vs the pro-war Western Media
How his life sacrifice unfolded in the news
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
1
Astonishing Insider Bombshell
How the Censorship Industrial Complex Politically Rules the Internet and Rigged a United States Election
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
5

November 2023

Symposium Describing Global Subversion of National Democracies Under the Guise of Public Health: 2020-2023
For decades to come journal indexes will direct scholars and researchers to a ground-breaking symposium from the November, 2023 volume of the American…
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
9

August 2023

BOOK REVIEW SPECIAL: Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World”
34 Thought Leaders Demolish the COVID Propaganda Event
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
1

April 2023

The Corruption of Canada’s CBC: Covid-19 Reporting under the Trudeau Government
Trust in the CBC is on the ropes – an elected oversight board is needed
6

March 2023

Why is animal pain less important than our own?
Bystander apathy: The disconnect of empathy
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
4

February 2023

Open Letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia re Dr. Charles Hoffe, February 6, 2023
February 6, 2023 Open Letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia Regarding a Fine British Columbia Physician: Dr. Charles…
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
15

January 2023

Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
A Model of Courage in a Sea of Confusion and Fear
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
3
ALERT: World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab claims “the sovereign state has become obsolete”.
If the WEF succeeds in introducing a global digital currency, your country's constitution will become secondary to the global surveillance and control…
  
Elizabeth Woodworth
2

July 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci's Utterly False Statement about Hydroxychloroquine, Montreal, July 28, 2022
The evidence we are not allowed to see
3
© 2024 Elizabeth Woodworth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture