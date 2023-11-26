Lizzy's Newsletter
Mind-Blowing Inside Testimony from Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs
The Elder Statesman of the 21st Century
May 30
Elizabeth Woodworth
March 2024
Why the Covid-19 Vaccines Had to be Forced on the Entire Planet
As Explained by Yale Prof. Emeritus of Epidemiology, Dr. Harvey Risch
Mar 10
Elizabeth Woodworth
February 2024
Anti-war martyr Aaron Bushnell vs the pro-war Western Media
How his life sacrifice unfolded in the news
Feb 27
Elizabeth Woodworth
Astonishing Insider Bombshell
How the Censorship Industrial Complex Politically Rules the Internet and Rigged a United States Election
Feb 20
Elizabeth Woodworth
November 2023
Symposium Describing Global Subversion of National Democracies Under the Guise of Public Health: 2020-2023
For decades to come journal indexes will direct scholars and researchers to a ground-breaking symposium from the November, 2023 volume of the American…
Nov 26, 2023
Elizabeth Woodworth
August 2023
BOOK REVIEW SPECIAL: Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World”
34 Thought Leaders Demolish the COVID Propaganda Event
Aug 24, 2023
Elizabeth Woodworth
April 2023
The Corruption of Canada’s CBC: Covid-19 Reporting under the Trudeau Government
Trust in the CBC is on the ropes – an elected oversight board is needed
Apr 26, 2023
March 2023
Why is animal pain less important than our own?
Bystander apathy: The disconnect of empathy
Mar 18, 2023
Elizabeth Woodworth
February 2023
Open Letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia re Dr. Charles Hoffe, February 6, 2023
February 6, 2023 Open Letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia Regarding a Fine British Columbia Physician: Dr. Charles…
Feb 6, 2023
Elizabeth Woodworth
January 2023
Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
A Model of Courage in a Sea of Confusion and Fear
Jan 26, 2023
Elizabeth Woodworth
ALERT: World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab claims “the sovereign state has become obsolete”.
If the WEF succeeds in introducing a global digital currency, your country's constitution will become secondary to the global surveillance and control…
Jan 19, 2023
Elizabeth Woodworth
July 2022
Dr. Anthony Fauci's Utterly False Statement about Hydroxychloroquine, Montreal, July 28, 2022
The evidence we are not allowed to see
Jul 28, 2022
