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Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
10h

I just volunteered at the Modern Homesteading conference in Coeur D'Alene Idaho and this is indeed a powerful spiritual moment.

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
14h

Thank you for sharing this excellent and well-deserved praise for your book. Right now I'm spending a week in a remote mountain valley in East Tyrol, Austria. Staying at a small farm that has been in the family for generations. Life here is still very traditional (though now with some solar panels and WiFi), with hard work, social cohesion and close connection to nature. The breakfast table is full of decisions products from the farm: herbal tea, yogurt, bread, butter, cheese, homemade salami and prosciutto, eggs, jam, honey. Oh and the mountain scenery and hiking opportunities are breath-taking. A bit of paradise.

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