The public is generally not very aware of Professor Jeffrey D. Sach’s long-standing and preeminent advisory role in world affairs.

On May 28, 2024, Prof. Sachs gave 2.5 hours of hitherto undisclosed testimony to investigative journalist Tucker Carlson:

While none of the testimony in this video has been reported in the mainstream media, we will see below that Prof. Sachs is uniquely qualified to comment in these three areas of vital importance to America and the world.

Sachs let down his hair in this compelling, almost intimately open disclosure of devastating inside truths to a subdued Tucker Carlson.

Screenshot from May 28, 2024 video with Tucker Carlson

As one example of Sach’s pre-emience, Dr. Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet, appointed him as chair of its 2020 COVID-19 Commission to provide recommendations for future public health policy.

The irregularities that emerged during this investigation led Sachs to conduct a one-hour interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2022, when he disclosed dishonesty over the origins of COVID by NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and by NIAID-funded gain-of-function researcher Dr. Peter Daszak.

Wikipedia lists Dr. Sach’s many remarkable worldwide achievements in high-level economic and political consultations over the past 44 years.

But there is much more in his personal recollections. Sachs recounts to Tucker his astonishment in December 1991, when during a Kremlin meeting in which he was seated opposite President Gorbachev, the military entered the room to report that the Soviet Union had just been dissolved.

He is particularly forthcoming in accounts of his frustrated attempts to curtail the current crop of idiotic warmongering US neocons, which fill this video interview.

As an economist, Prof. Sachs has advised the WHO, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the International Monetary Fund, and the United Nations Development Program.

His 2005 book, “The End of Poverty,” has been described as “a global leap forward.” He has been particularly concerned with the failure of international agencies to reduce poverty in Africa.

In 1993, at age 48, Sachs was called by the New York Times “probably the most important economist in the world.” In 2004 and 2005, he was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time, and was dubbed one of the "500 Most Influential People in the Field of Foreign Policy" by the World Affairs Councils of America.

In 2007, Sachs received the S. Roger Horchow Award for Greatest Public Service by a Private Citizen, annually presented by Jefferson Awards. (His Wikipedia awards are too numerous to list here.)

Jeffrey D. Sachs Ulysses Medal Presentation and Talk, csds.ucd.ie

Finally, having represented Columbia University’s values as “University Professor” for decades, it is pure irony that the propaganda media will no longer touch him.

At 69 years of age and with an impeccable memory, Jeffrey Sachs is at the height of his wisdom, credibility, and relevance.

His greatest concern is the nuclear threat posed to humanity by the grotesquely arrogant, stupid and outdated US neocon foreign policy.

Tucker Carlson was rivetted to this testimony, and so was I.

-/-/-/-/-/-/-