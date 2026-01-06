One thing in our world of non-stop wars is for sure:

As long as citizens seeking balanced political coverage of international conflicts are presented with only one side of the story, the democratic knowledge needed to achieve world peace can never occur.

If anyone is in any doubt about Canadian Government control over Canada’s heavily subsidized media, the FOIA-released evidence is presented in my recent article under Notable Media Recipients and Amounts.

However, there is one news website — founded in 2001 by an award-winning Canadian economist — that would never be subsidized by the Canadian Government.

Why? Because, like the fourth-estate media of old, it offers alternative perspectives to the one-voice war coverage dominating today’s subsidized media.

The Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

In 2001, Canadian economist Dr. Michel Chossudovsky founded the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), an independent research and media organization based in Montreal. It operates the daily news analysis website, Global Research at globalresearch.ca.

The Global Research site publishes content in multiple languages. By 2020, it had a significant online following, including over 275,000 Facebook followers, 37,300 Twitter followers, and 35,800 YouTube subscribers.

It has posted over 100,000 articles since its inception.

Global Research features articles by high-profile writers with impressive experience and backgrounds, some of whom are listed below:

Global Research also carries regular interviews with people of outstanding achievement and dedication who are no longer welcome in the mainstream media:

A Short Biography of Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky was born in 1946, the son of Evgeny Chossudovsky, a Russian Jewish émigré who had a distinguished career with the United Nations. Evgeny believed in peaceful co-existence between conflicting economic systems.

Michel’s s mother, Rachel Sullivan, was an Irish Protestant who studied at Queen’s University in Belfast.

Raised in Switzerland, Michel pursued higher education at the University of Manchester in England, and earned a doctorate from the University of North Carolina.

He moved to Canada in 1968 and joined the University of Ottawa as a professor of economics. Becoming a full professor in 1979, he taught until his retirement in 2014, when he was designated professor emeritus.

He also taught as Visiting Professor at academic institutions in Western Europe and Southeast Asia.

Dr. Chossudovsky’s academic focus has been on globalization, economic development, and international financial institutions.

He has acted as economic advisor to governments in South America and other developing regions, and has worked as a consultant for the United Nations Development Programme, the African Development Bank, the International Labour Organization, and the World Health Organization, among others. His publications have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Chossudovsky has been interviewed by CBC, CTV, BBC, RT (Russia Today), and Le Monde diplomatique.

He is a member of the think tank and global peace network,, the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research (TFF).

Claims that Global Research Promotes Conspiracy Theories

When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, he discovered from its administrative files that the Biden White House together with the FBI had been shutting down politically inconvenient Twitter accounts, or at least shadow-banning their reach.

Among these actions, Twitter had begun adding warning labels to Global Research articles in May 2020, which coincided with the site’s questioning of COVID-19 policies.

In fact, that full-page warning advisory continues to this day: All 100,000 articles in the Global Research database carry this blanketing full-page warning:

In addition to this Twitter action, the Canadian press — prompted by the same US administration that gave censorship instructions to Twitter — has warned about Global Research “disinformation”:

On October 21, 2020, Canada’s public broadcaster, the CBC, published an investigative piece titled “Canadian professor’s website helps Russia spread disinformation, says U.S. State Department,” referring to Chossudovsky as a “fringe academic,” and criticizing Global Research for hosting conspiracy theories on 9/11, COVID-19, and Russia. It cited “experts” such as Marcus Kolga of the advocacy-based monitoring project, DisinfoWatch, warning of Chossudovsky as “dangerous.” Chossudovsky responded via his lawyer, denying Russian ties.

In addition, PolitiFact — which uses descriptors such as “pants on fire” — has labelled the site a source of specious theories on 9/11, vaccines, and global warming.

Furthermore, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab described Global Research as pro-Putin and anti-NATO. The Economist called it a “hub for conspiracy theories and fake stories.”

Global Research itself has claimed suppression by platforms like Facebook, Google, and Twitter/X, including reduced visibility and warnings.

Supporting this claim, Google AI now reports that

In 2017, the [Global Research] website experienced a 62% drop in traffic from Google search results, as Google began using "evaluators" to flag sites with "unsupported conspiracy theories". This was part of a broader algorithmic change that affected a range of left-wing and anti-war publications. [my italics]

Peace appears to be the problem that requires censorship.

Conclusion

We can see from the backgrounds of Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and his UN-career father that both committed their lives to pursuing peace.

Given that our legacy media spends most of its time reporting episodes within the permanent war economy, peace studies may strike some readers as naive, if not irrelevant — and perhaps even conspiratorial.

They might ask why Elon Musk — after raising $44 billion to purchase Twitter/X to provide a “town square” free-speech platform for constructive public discussion worldwide — would allow censorship of this peace-based news site.

It seems likely that Musk does not know that the unique and extraordinary Global Research news service and its archive remain censored.

It’s possible there are surviving algorithms.

Or there may be hackers serving the “war system” of the military-industrial complex — the war system so eloquently explained by the late Prof. Graeme MacQueen in his documentary, “Peace, War, and 9/11.”

Hackers — a nuisance deplored in the banking world — have reached all-time sophistication at intersecting bank transfers.

(Recently even my own 2009 Twitter/X account with 10K followers was hacked in early November — yet not used at all. Twitter has informed me that the usurper used a disposable email domain (a “burner email,” instantly disowned), which now resides in my account, supplanting my own email identifier and locking me out.)

In this unstable world, whatever is going on behind the scenes to keep the permanent war economy going, we are offered an essential understanding in James W. Douglass’s new book, Martyrs to the Unspeakable: The Assassinations of JFK, Malcolm, Martin, and RFK…

…that the disastrous course of the military-industrial complex that emerged in the 1960’s has vastly accelerated since four great peace-makers sacrificed their lives to reverse its momentum… Those executions and their cover-ups were a destruction of democracy for every generation of Americans since then and a catastrophe for the world. The ultimate climax of our nation’s history, unless we turn around, will be the extinction of the life of humanity and a vast number of other creatures on Earth through nuclear omnicide.

We absolutely must shift the war system of our increasingly violent planet towards peace — and that is what Dr. Michel Chossudovsky has been trying to do on Global Research since 2001.