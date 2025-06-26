Judge Andrew Peter Napolitano, a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame Law School, was New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995, where he presided over more than 150 jury trials and thousands of motions, sentencings, and hearings.

Judge Napolitano knows and respects the U.S. Constitution and the importance of defending individual freedoms.

He now hosts a daily Youtube show, Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom, which has more than 500,000 subscribers. It needs to have 5 million.

During the week, Napolitano conducts 25-minute interviews almost hourly with outstandingly qualified people – many of whom are household names and have occupied senior academic, political, and intelligence positions in Western societies.

On any given day, people seeking objective news may listen all day to free, informed analysis of current events from a distinguished group of voices who are no longer welcome in the legacy media.

Here are ten of them – legendary sources you can trust:

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs: American economist, academic, public policy analyst, and former director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University, where he holds the title of University Professor. Known for his work on sustainable development, economic development, and the fight to end poverty.

Prof. John Mearsheimer: American political scientist and international relations scholar, Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago. He has been described as the most influential realist of his generation.

Alasdair Crooke, former British diplomat; founder and director of the Conflicts Forum, working for engagement between political Islam and the West; facilitated ceasefires in the Occupied Territories, has 20 years’ experience working with Islamist movements, including Hamas, Hezbollah, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Middle East; member of the UN’s Alliance of Civilization’s Global Experts.

Professor Glenn Diesen, Norwegian, has PhD in politics and international relations. Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway; specializes in Russian foreign policy and political economy. Author of ten books, a multitude of journal articles, and frequently contributes to international media. (See image with Lawrence Wilkerson below)

Col. Douglas Macgregor, PhD., Decorated combat veteran, author of five books, former Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense; Colonel, U.S. Army (retired); has appeared as a defense analyst on Fox News, CNN, BBC, Sky News and public radio.

Ray McGovern, CIA analyst for 27 years, John F. Kennedy’s administration to George H. W. Bush. He chaired the National Intelligence Estimates and prepared The President’s Daily Brief, briefing President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers one-on-one from 1981 to 1985.

Scott Ritter, American, former Marine intelligence officer serving in the former Soviet Union, implementing arms control agreements, and on the staff of General Norman Schwartzkopf during the Gulf War; played a critical role in the hunt for Iraqi SCUD missiles. Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq, 1991-98; led the search for Iraq’s alleged weapons of mass destruction. Testified before combined Armed Services/Foreign Affairs hearing of the US Senate, and before the House Foreign Relations and National Security committees. Has addressed NATO, the United Nations, the British, Canadian, Italian, French, Iraqi, Japanese and European Parliaments. Author of ten books.

Lawrence B. Wilkerson, retired U.S. Army Colonel, former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell. Has criticized Iraq War, including his own preparation of Powell's presentation to the UN Security Council. Is now Senior Fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, former military, intelligence and civilian national security officials offering “alternative analyses untainted by Pentagon or defense industry ties”.

Gilbert Doctorow, American residing in Brussels; Ph.D. Columbia University and Fulbright scholar. Professional Russia watcher and actor in Russian affairs going back to 1965. Doctorow served as the Chairman of the Russian Booker Literary Prize in Moscow (1982-2002). Visiting scholar of the Harriman Institute, Columbia University (2010-2011).

Larry C. Johnson, American, CIA analyst for four years, Chief Regional Analyst for Central America; then moved to the U.S. State Department's Office of Counterterrorism. Has presented news analysis on CNN, CBS, BBC, MSNBC, NBC, and NPR.

The Good News: There are many more people the Judge interviews, too numerous to cover in depth here.

