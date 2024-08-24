Today is the day that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave his Address to the Nation about why he was going to give up his campaign for president and throw his weight behind President Donald Trump.

I am 81 years old, but I don't feel any different than I did at 61, or 41, or even 21 — at the time that RFK Junior's uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in his open limousine — a day none of us from that time will ever forget.

Listening to RFK Junior today, and the generosity and courage he displayed in joining President Trump's campaign, I wept with relief and gratitude for the grace and dignity of an earlier time.

And afterwards, when RFK Jr. appeared with President Trump on Mr. Trump's stage in Arizona, to be cheered for their mutual commitment before an ecstatic crowd, I felt something that I have not felt in 60 years — the ignition of a hope that we might actually live in a society of openness and truth once again.

And here they are:

RFK Junior’s Address to the Nation:

https://x.com/robertkennedyjr/status/1827126643313578132?s=46&t=ENUaA4b8I-9RHUup3Np2hw

President Trump welcoming RFK Junior to the stage, and the crowd’s reaction:

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1827130507588518281?s=46&t=ENUaA4b8I-9RHUup3Np2hw

As they stood side-by-side on the stage, Mr. Trump promised RFK Jr. that he would release the records of President John F. Kennedy's assassination:

https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1827131913959600313?s=46&t=ENUaA4b8I-9RHUup3Np2hw

They tried to assassinate President Trump in July. The whole game has changed for him, and we have reason to hope that a new era might be beginning.