Today is the day that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave his Address to the Nation about why he was going to give up his campaign for president and throw his weight behind President Donald Trump.
I am 81 years old, but I don't feel any different than I did at 61, or 41, or even 21 — at the time that RFK Junior's uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in his open limousine — a day none of us from that time will ever forget.
Listening to RFK Junior today, and the generosity and courage he displayed in joining President Trump's campaign, I wept with relief and gratitude for the grace and dignity of an earlier time.
And afterwards, when RFK Jr. appeared with President Trump on Mr. Trump's stage in Arizona, to be cheered for their mutual commitment before an ecstatic crowd, I felt something that I have not felt in 60 years — the ignition of a hope that we might actually live in a society of openness and truth once again.
And here they are:
RFK Junior’s Address to the Nation:
https://x.com/robertkennedyjr/status/1827126643313578132?s=46&t=ENUaA4b8I-9RHUup3Np2hw
President Trump welcoming RFK Junior to the stage, and the crowd’s reaction:
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1827130507588518281?s=46&t=ENUaA4b8I-9RHUup3Np2hw
As they stood side-by-side on the stage, Mr. Trump promised RFK Jr. that he would release the records of President John F. Kennedy's assassination:
https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1827131913959600313?s=46&t=ENUaA4b8I-9RHUup3Np2hw
They tried to assassinate President Trump in July. The whole game has changed for him, and we have reason to hope that a new era might be beginning.
All, You must watch Kennedy's full speech to see how sincere he is, especially about children's health. See https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-rfk-jr-holds-briefing-on-his-presidential-campaign-after-withdrawal-from-arizona-ballot for another link.
And see this link for RFK, Jr.'s full speech at the Trump rally, which is truly amazing and quite a show, albeit a historical one. I agree with Elizabeth's take, this is exciting, electrifying, and hopeful: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BR3fuaKrEwU.
I have been a never-Trumper, but luckily in Colorado, I will still be able to vote for Kennedy. I wonder: Could this be a turning point?
And I have not forgotten that Trump is not a mature person. And I have not forgotten that Bobby has not said one word about the genocide in Gaza (40,000 dead and the rest starving). Still, I have hope in this moment.
RFK Jr.s speech is a standout. The state of health of Americans, which he details in his speech is a sobering reminder of how far those in power have let average citizens down. It will be interesting to see how the campaign unfolds and how the media cover the campaign from here to November.